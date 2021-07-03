James Cox

The two women arrested on Monday, June 28th, as part of the ongoing investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering have both been charged.

The investigation was carried out by gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

Both women, aged in their 40s and 30s, will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10.30am today.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The Garda National Protective Services Bureau would call on any persons who have been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.”