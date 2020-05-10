Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at a residence in Clonard, County Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occured at approximately 1:10am and a man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination.

Two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.