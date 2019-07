Two villages in Limerick have changed their mass times this Saturday to allow parishioners watch the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

With throw in planned for 6PM on Saturday, services in Athea and Templeglantine will begin an hour ahead of schedule so that people have time to go home to watch the Limerick senior hurlers take on Kilkenny.

According to the Irish Examiner, the parish priests consulted the Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy who said it was no problem.