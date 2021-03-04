By Dean Egan

Gardaí have seized two vehicles from separate drivers in Tipperary.

Both vehicles were seized in a short time of each other in Cashel yesterday.

One was flagged on the mobility app for having no insurance, while the second driver was found to be already disqualified, and was arrested at the scene.

Cahir Gardaí seized these two vehicles in a short time of each other in Cashel this afternoon. One was flagged for having no insurance on the #MobilityApp, and the second a disqualified driver who was arrested. Both cars were seized.#DriveSafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/SbqhHtgGI9 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 3, 2021