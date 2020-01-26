Two men in their late teens have been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary at a house in Co Limerick.

At approximately 2.45pm yesterday, detectives from Roxboro Road Garda Station responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred in Drumbanna.

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and were able to ascertain details of a car that was suspected to have been involved.

Details were circulated to all units in Limerick and a car was stopped by gardaí on Ballysimon Road in Limerick city.

The car was searched and items that were believed to have been stolen during the burglary were seized.

The two occupants of the car were arrested and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court today at 4pm.