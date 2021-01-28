Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road in Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted at 10pm last night and no person was present when they attended the scene.

Later, two males in their late teens, presented to South Tipperary General Hospital with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transfered to University Hospital Waterford whilst the other is believed to have minor injuries.

The road is still closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí examine the scene.

Any motorist who was travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road is asked to Gardaí.

Cahir Gardaí can be contacted on 052 7445630 or you can report any information to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.