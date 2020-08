Two hospital staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 at a facility where two employees passed away earlier this year from the virus.

Up to 14 other staff members at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny are self-isolating due to contact with Covid-19 patients as they await test results.

Two healthcare workers at a hospital died after contracting the virus last April.

Work is underway on the development of a compensation scheme for the families of frontline healthcare workers that have died due to Covid-19 that was contracted in the workplace.

When the compensation scheme is developed and cleared by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly it will be submitted to the Government for approval.

The various options available are currently being considered however due to the complexities and sensitivities involved the Department of Health has said would not be appropriate to comment further, at this stage, in relation to the draft scheme.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) said that, “a small number of staff who have had close contact with the patients have been tested and are currently self-isolating as outlined by the Covid 19 safety and contact tracing protocols.”

A recent outbreak of the superbug CPE in a geriatric ward has also added to the pressure at the hospital and a trade union representative said that staff are working as hard as they can.

Denis Hynes, of SIPTU’s Health Division said: “It’s a major problem out there at the minute and I’ve been talking to the staff and it’s only a question of time before complete fatigue sets in, they’re working extremely hard.

“It’s very difficult, when you’re talking to the staff, you see what they’re facing, Staff are looking after people, they’re doing the best they can, (and ) have commitment and loyalty (to their work).”