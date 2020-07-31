Gardaí are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M9 Southbound just before Junction 4 in county Carlow.

The three vehicle collision happened at approximately 2.10pm this afternoon.

Gardaí say that a car caught fire during the incident but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic remains heavy on this section of the motorway but is starting to move slowly.

Meanwhile in Wexford town, emergency services are dealing with a vehicle fire on the N25, south of the New Ross Rd.

It’s understood the incident occurred near the Maldron Hotel and no person is understood to have been seriously injured.

Traffic is very heavy approaching the roundabout from all directions, particularly on the N11 southbound with a queue of approximately 3km.