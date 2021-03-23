Two South-East charities will be hoping to win a share of €300,000 as Permanent TSB has launched its 2021 Community Fund awards.

The fund supports local communities by providing funding to community organisations that are working hard to make a difference.

Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford and the Wexford Hospice Homecare Service are in the ‘South and East’ region, with one charity from each region getting a share of the fund.

To vote for your favourite charity you can click here, voting closes on Wednesday, April 7th, at 6.00pm