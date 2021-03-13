By Cillian Doyle.

3,119 people here have quit smoking this year.

That’s according to the HSE, as over 3,000 people availed of their Quit Plan.

Two South East natives are involved in the 2021 campaign as Quit Leaders.

The HSE Quit programme helps thousands of people give up smoking every year.

Mary O’Connor from Kilkenny and Michael Carlton from Waterford are among this year’s Quit Leaders.

Speaking to Beat News, Waterford’s Michael Carlton says people who are thinking of quitting should take it day by day:

“It’s mind over matter – I thought it can’t be that hard. The moral of the story for me is that I’m not going to say I’m off them for ten years, in terms of quitting I say ‘I’m going to quit for today’ and then I wake up the next day ‘I’m not going to smoke today’ and so on.”

