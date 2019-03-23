Gardaí are appealing for witnesses regarding two separate incidents that occurred in Carlow last night.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7.40pm when a car caught fire outside a house in the Ashgrove area, causing extensive damage to the property.

The cause of the blaze is not known and investigations are ongoing.

Later on that night at approximately 11pm, two vehicles were on fire in Fr. Byrne Park, Graiguecullen.

One male has been arrested in relation to this second incident.

Gardaí ask anyone who might have information in relation to either of these incidents to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136627.

