By Dean Egan.

Two people were arrested for handling stolen property in Co Kilkenny on Monday.

Gardaí from Graiguenamanagh were conducting rural anti-crime patrols when they stopped a vehicle close to the Rower.

With the help of the Garda Mobility App, it was found that the vehicle wasn’t insured, and drums of suspected stolen diesel were also located in boot.

The Vehicle was seized and both occupants were arrested for handling stolen property.

Both were charged to Wexford District Court with numerous offences.