Two people are understood to be in a serious condition and one man is understood to have sustained minor injuries in a two vehicle collision in Co.Waterford last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N25 at Cooltubrid, Kilmacthomas that occurred shortly before 8pm.

The driver and sole occupant in one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries, while his passenger, a woman in her 30s was also seriously injured.

Both were also taken to University Hospital Waterford.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305 300, or the Garda Confidential Line.