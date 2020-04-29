Two people were detected drug-driving in Carlow and Kilkenny last night.

Another driver also had their car seized.

Gardaí stopped a motorist for speeding on the M9 motorway in Paulstown and the driver tested positive for Opiates and Cannabis – the person was arrested.

In Carlow, a driver was stopped for making an unnecessary journey collecting a child’s quad bike.

The driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.

A short time later at the same Covid-19 checkpoint, a learner driver making an unnecessary journey had their vehicle seized.

Direction from the DPP in relation to breaches of Covid-19 in expected.