Two people were detected drug-driving in Carlow and Kilkenny last night.
Another driver also had their car seized.
Gardaí stopped a motorist for speeding on the M9 motorway in Paulstown and the driver tested positive for Opiates and Cannabis – the person was arrested.
In Carlow, a driver was stopped for making an unnecessary journey collecting a child’s quad bike.
The driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
A short time later at the same Covid-19 checkpoint, a learner driver making an unnecessary journey had their vehicle seized.
Direction from the DPP in relation to breaches of Covid-19 in expected.