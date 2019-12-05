Two out of three cervical check colposcopists at University Hospital Waterford have resigned.

All 15 doctors who oversee the running of colposcopy services for women requiring further investigation following a smear test are also considering resigning.

According to the Irish Examiner, abuse is being directed towards staff working in the 15 clinics nationwide after the cervical check controversy broke.

Statistics show cervical check is achieving a 7% year-on-year reduction in the number of women developing cancer since screening began in 2010.