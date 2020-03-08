Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, and both patients contracted the Coronavirus here.

A man is being treated in isolation at Cork’s Bon Secours Hospital, while a woman in the east of the country has also tested positive.

21 people have now been infected in the Republic of Ireland.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald is urging the Taoiseach to convene a meeting of party leaders to fully assess our handling of the outbreak.

She said: ” Given that we have a caretaker government it’s absolutely essential that all party leaders are fully informed.

“We need to be able to assess along with the acting government the adequacy of the plans in place.

“We need to get this right.”