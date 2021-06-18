By Cillian Doyle.

Two motorists have been arrested for drug-driving in County Tipperary.

Gardaí in Cahir were on patrol last night and pulled over two drivers.

The first driver failed a drug test, testing positive for cocaine.

While the second driver tested positive for cannabis and attempted to evade Gardaí.

Both drivers were arrested and proceeding are to follow.

