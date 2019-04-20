40-year-old Thuy Do and 24-year-old Tayen Hoany Quang have appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this morning after one of the largest drug busts in Waterford in recent times.

The two Vietnamese men were living in the Unit at Waterford Airport Business Park where over 1600 cannabis plants were discovered yesterday. 19th April 2019.

Initial estimates put the seizure at €800,000 and 1000 plants however following a full examination of the scene Gardai say 1644 were discovered worth an estimated €1.3 million.

The men, who don’t speak English, were charged with possession and intent to supply and have been remanded in custody to Cork prison.

They will appear before Waterford District Court on Thursday.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation, involving Gardaí from the Tramore Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit in Waterford.