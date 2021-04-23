By Cillian Doyle.

Wexford Gardaí have seized €215,000 worth of drugs and arrested two men and one woman during a search operation which was conducted on Wednesday (21st April)

Several properties were searched as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Gorey area.

Gardaí seized approximately 5kg of suspected cannabis during one search with an estimated street value of €100,000.

A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized with an estimated street value of €40,000.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gorey Garda Station.

In a second search, Gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €75,000.

One man and one woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station where they were both detained.

All of the drugs seized will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear at a special sitting of Wexford District Court at 9pm tonight, Friday 23rd April.

The woman has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.