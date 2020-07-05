Two men have died after drowning in county Tipperary.

It’s understood the two men had been out diving in a quarry in the north Tipperary village of Portroe when they got into difficulty at around half past one this afternoon.

The Portroe quarry is a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts.

Gardai were alerted to the scene where the bodies of the two men were later recovered.

Their remains have been taken to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardai remain at the scene and the incident has been described as a tragic accident.

Photo Credit: Google Maps