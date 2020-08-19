Two men have been charged in relation to thefts at shops in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August of this year.

Both men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

As part of an investigation into a number of thefts, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co Kildare yesterday. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property. Two males, one in his 20s and one in his 30s were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third male in his 30s was arrested on Monday, July 27th as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, July 28th.