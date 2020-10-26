Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of herbal cannabis in excess of €7 million by Revenue Customs Officers and gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) on Friday.

The two men (aged 47 and 49) are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, District Court Number 2, at 10.30am this morning.

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with this seizure has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.