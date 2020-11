Digital Desk Staff

Two men have been arrested after cannabis worth €140,000 was seized in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí carried out a search on a vehicle in the Clondalkin area where €100,000 worth of the drug was found.

A follow-up search was then carried out at a premises in Ballyfermot where a further €40,000 of cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine were found.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested and are being detained at Clondalkin Garda station.