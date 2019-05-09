Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired outside a nightclub in Dublin have arrested two men.

Shots were discharged from a firearm close to the entrance of a nightclub at the Red Cow complex, Naas Road on Sunday, April 28.

Two men aged 26 and 24 were arrested on May 7 and detained for questioning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

They are both expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.