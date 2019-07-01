Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Limerick in which boxer Kevin Sheehy was killed have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

The two suspects are currently being detained at a Midlands Garda Station on suspicion of murder.

The body of Mr Sheehy (20) was discovered around 4.40am at Hyde Road on the south of Limerick city.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.