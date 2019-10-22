Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a gun and drugs in Clare.

A sub-machine gun, ammunition and around €125,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb were seized on August 24.

Detective and uniform Gardaí carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area this morning.

The searches were undertaken as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in Co Clare.

Two men in their 30s were arrested and they are being held at Ennis and Shannon garda stations.