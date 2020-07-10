Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €425,000 worth of heroin in Cork.

The seizure was made after a search at Harbourview Road late last night in the city.

During the course of the search gardaí discovered heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.

Two men, aged 42 and 57, have been taken into custody and are being held at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Gardaí had been responding to calls from the local community about “unusual activity”.

Superintendent Michael Comyns expressed his thanks to the community.

Investigations are ongoing.