Two men have been arrested after an attempted ATM robbery in Co. Cavan.

In the early hours of this morning, Gardaí and plain clothes detectives intervened as a digger was being used to remove the ATM on the Main Street in Virginia.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

The N3 through Virginia – between the Main Street and Lisgrey – is currently closed as a result.

The two men who have been arrested are being held under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.