Two men have been arrested and a firearm has been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí said a premises in the Clondalkin area was searched yesterday as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

The search was carried out by members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by Crime and Security Section, the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the DMR.

Gardaí said two men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested.

The said a loaded firearm and ammunition were also seized.

Gardaí said both males are detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations.