Two men have been arrested in Cork after cannabis was found following the search of a vehicle.

As the result of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in Cork City, gardaí stopped a car on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

Two men, in their 40s were stopped and their vehicle searched. Gardaí seized 5.5kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000 and both men were arrested.

The two men were taken to Mayfield Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow-up search at a house and a vehicle in Togher, cannabis herb was seized with an estimated street value of €680,000.

Both men remain in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing.