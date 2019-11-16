The three people arrested by gardaí in connection with the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month have been released from Garda custody.
The father-of-six was abducted near his home on September 17 before being brought to a horse-box in Co Cavan where he was beaten and tortured and then dumped half-naked on an isolated road.
Two men and one woman were arrested last Thursday.
All three were released without charge in the early hours of this morning.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.