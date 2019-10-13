Two Lotto tickets sold in Cork and Kerry have won almost €500,000 between them from last night’s draw.

One Kerry Lotto player scooped the top prize of €250,000 on the Lotto Plus 2 draw while a Cork ticket-holder came close to hitting the €4,091,940 Lotto jackpot, but won €243,365 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket was bought in Garvey’s Supervalu Tralee, Lower Rock Street in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 05, 12, 20, 33, 42, 43 and the bonus number was 15.

The Lotto player in Cork won €243,365 after they bought their ticket at the Mace store in Mayfield Shopping Centre, Silversprings, Cork City.

The numbers from last night’s main Lotto draw were: 01, 23, 27, 33, 42, 44 and the bonus was 31.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We are advising all our Kerry and Cork players to carefully check their Lotto tickets.

“If you do happen to be one of those two lucky ticket-holders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.

There were no winners of the Lotto jackpot, which will roll on to an estimated €4.5m for the next draw this Wednesday.