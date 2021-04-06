Two people have been killed following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Louth.

Three cars were involved in the crash on the N33 Ardee link road, just off the M1 at Richardstown, Dunleer, at about 8.10am on Tuesday.

Gardaí confirmed a male driver (early 50s) died when his car collided into a second vehicle. His body was removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver (mid 30s) of the second vehicle also died, and his body has been removed to the mortuary in Drogheda. The male passenger of the second car was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

The car also struck a third vehicle. The driver of this car was removed to hospital in Drogheda with non life threatening injuries.

Forensic investigators remain at the scene. According to the AA, the N33 remains closed from the junction with the N52 Dundalk Road to the M1 at junction 14 for Ardee.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M1, or on the Ardee link road at Richardstown this morning, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.