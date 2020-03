Two juveniles have been arrested following an armed robbery in Waterford last night.

A man was withdrawing money from an ATM at AIB Bank on Paddy Brown’s Road at around 8pm.

4 males – wearing hoodies – approached the man and demanded he give them cash or he would be stabbed.

He gave them a small amount of cash – his phone and wallet were also taken from him during the ordeal.

2 youths were arrested and both are currently detained at Waterford Garda Station.