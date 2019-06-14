Two Irish people are €500,000 richer tonight.

There was no winner of the €17 million jackpot.

Two Irish people won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus Irish Only raffle.

The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.

Lotto Results: Friday, June 14, 2019 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 1, 2, 5, 6, 12, 27 | 4 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 7, 8, 13, 22, 35, 38 | 1 EuroMillions Results – Jackpot €17,000,000 There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. 1, 13, 30, 31, 39 | 2 | 7 EuroMillions Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 There were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South. 10, 16, 23, 33, 35 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 1, 2, 8, 11, 32, 35 | 10 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 11, 17, 21, 29, 31, 32 | 33