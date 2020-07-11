Two people have been taken to Limerick University Hospital following a road traffic collision in North Tipperary.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened on the R445, just outside Nenagh, at around 1pm.

Gardaí have been on scene and the road has been closed for the afternoon.

They have advised motorists to take the M7 motorway as an alternative route, though the road is expected to reopen within the hour.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450.