Two people were brought to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision on the N7 outbound in Dublin.

The incident involving a truck and bus happened on the N7 just after Newlands Cross yesterday evening at around 5.40pm.

The driver of the truck, a man in his late-30s and sole occupant of the vehicle, was brought to Tallaght University Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A number of people were travelling on the bus, but only one was taken to Tallaght hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Separately, three women in their 70s have died following a collision in Limerick.

This two-car collision happened on the N69 just outside Loughill village on the Listowel side at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

There were severe delays on the N7 at rush hour earlier. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Twitter