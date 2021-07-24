By Dean Egan.
Photo: Hampshire Fire Control
Two houses in the UK have been partially destroyed after they were hit by lightning.
The roofs of the two semi-detached properties in Hampshire were blown in after being struck in a thunderstorm.
Smoke was pictured coming from the homes with firefighters sent from seven surrounding areas.
A 70-year-old woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.
Update on our incident in #Charlton – Property struck by lightning, crews from @whitchurch06 @Amesburyfirestn @LudgershallFire @WinchesterStn30 @Rushmoor02 @Basingstoke_01 @hiwfrs_ICU dealing pic.twitter.com/xJziPFasXr
— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Control (@hiwfrs_control) July 24, 2021