By Dean Egan.

Photo: Hampshire Fire Control

Two houses in the UK have been partially destroyed after they were hit by lightning.

The roofs of the two semi-detached properties in Hampshire were blown in after being struck in a thunderstorm.

Smoke was pictured coming from the homes with firefighters sent from seven surrounding areas.

A 70-year-old woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.