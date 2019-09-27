Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin have seized two cars.

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out five searches in the South and West of Dublin this morning.

As well as the two high-end cars seized by officers investigating money made from crime, they also seized documents and other evidence.

The investigation is targeting an organised crime group which has invested in a gym in Dublin 24.

The Audi Q5 SUV seized by officers this morning. Pic: Garda Press Office

Officers said today’s search is a significant development in Operation Compact.

The Toyota Hi Lux Q CAB seized by officers this morning. Pic: Garda Press Office