Two healthcare workers in the south-east of the country who had tested positive for coronavirus have died.

Both were staff members at St.Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s both fell ill while working at the hospital. The woman was a member of the household staff, while the man was a healthcare assistant.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group extended their sympathies at the loss of the two staff.

Staff at St. Luke’s are reported to be deeply shocked by the deaths.

* File photo