Gardaí made two further arrests on Thursday morning as part of their investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

A man in his early 20s was arrested shortly after 7am this morning and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Another man, also in his early 20s, was arrested shortly after 10am and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Mr Mulready Woods was last seen alive on January 12th. Gardaí believe the teenager was killed before being dismembered, with his remains found in two locations in north Dublin days later.

It follows the arrest on Tuesday, December 8th of a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of the 17-year-old.

The man continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

A house in Drogheda was previously identified by gardaí as the location they believe the murder and dismemberment took place.

Earlier this year, a man in his 50s was also arrested and charged with impeding the investigation into the teenager’s death. He is due to go on trial in 2022.