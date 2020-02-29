By Steve Neville

There are two EuroMillions players waking up to a cool €500,000 each after last night draw.

Both players won the EuroMillions Plus draw which has seen them each scoop the half a million euro top prize.

The tickets were sold in Dublin and Kerry and are the fifth and sixth Irish EuroMillions Plus wins this year.

The Dublin ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores in the Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght while the Kerry ticket was purchased in Sheahan’s Centra Supermarket, Glenbeigh Village, Glenbeigh.

“It is fantastic news for our town and we are getting all our customers this morning to check their tickets,” said Aisling Sheahan from Sheahan’s Centra.

“I have no idea who the winner is, as we have a lot of regular customers.

“During the summer it could be anyone as we get a lot of tourists but this time of year hopefully it’s a local who has won this prize.”

This is the second major National Lottery win in two years for Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh, who sold a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in February 2018.

Lotto bosses are encouraging all players in Kerry and Dublin to check their tickets.

The numbers picked in the Plus draw were: 1, 2, 5, 25 and 35.

“For many across the country this week is the week you get paid after a long month so what a lovely time this is to get a half a million payday bonus,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“If you are one of those two lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize.

“Ireland is on a roll at the moment when it comes to EuroMillions Plus wins with six so far this year.

“It is a definitely a case of the rub of the green for our players. We hope it continues for the rest of the year.”

There was one winner of the €67m jackpot in Friday’s draw. The winning ticket was sold in Portugal.