Two men are due in court after cocaine, cash, and a gun were seized in Kilkenny and Waterford on Wednesday.

A gun, and 40 rounds of ammunition were discovered when a car was stopped in Slieverue, Kilkenny and two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested.

€33,000 in cash and cocaine worth €35,000 were found in follow up searches in Waterford and south Kilkenny.

Two men aged 29 and 32 have been charged in connection with the find, a third man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.