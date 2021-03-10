A man from New Ross, Co. Wexford and a male from Waterford city have been fined in two separate incidents for the illegal netting of salmon on the River Barrow and Nore.

Mr Richie Lennon with an address of 18 Priory Court, New Ross, Co. Wexford was fined €300 together with a €500 contribution towards costs at Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

Mr Lennon pleaded guilty to the offences of illegal netting, the possession and control of four salmon and the refusal to give the name and address of another person when asked. The breaches of Fisheries Legislation occurred on the 22nd of July 2020 on the River Barrow, near Bauck, Co. Carlow.

Inland Fisheries Ireland Officers outlined the facts of the case to the court and how Mr Lennon had been observed in the act of illegal netting on the River Barrow, attempting to capture salmon. Evidence in relation to the offence was given before Judge Carthy, sitting at Kilkenny District Court. Following the conviction, details of a previous prosecution against Mr Lennon which had been dealt with at Wexford District Court on 15th April 2014 when the Probation Act had been applied was identified. Judge Carthy made it clear to Mr Lennon that if he appears in Court again on similar offences that she will consider a prison sentence.

On the same day in Kilkenny District Court, Mr Michael Hynes with an address of 68 Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Co. Waterford was fined €300 together with a €500 contribution towards costs following a prosecution taken by IFI. Mr Hynes pleaded guilty to the offences of illegal netting, the possession of seven salmon and the refusal to give the name and address of another person when lawfully demanded.

The breaches of Fisheries Legislation occurred on the 22nd of June 2020 on the River Nore, in the townland of Clonamery, Co. Kilkenny. Evidence in relation to the offence was given before Judge Carthy, sitting at Kilkenny District Court. IFI Officers outlined the facts of the case to the court that Mr Hynes was apprehended and found to be in possession of seven dead salmon in his vehicle.

Lynda Connor, Director of the South Eastern River Basin District at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “I would like to commend the Fisheries Officers efforts and continuous commitment to protecting salmon. On the River Barrow and the River Nore salmon stocks are well below their conservation limit and require protection. This type of illegal activity can have devastating effects on future stocks of salmon. These two convictions highlight the ongoing issue of illegal netting for salmon and IFI’s zero tolerance of this serious misconduct.’”

Members of the public can report instances of illegal fishing, water pollution and invasive species by calling Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.

Hero Image: IFI, Hynes Case