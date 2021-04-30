Two men have been charged after Gardaí seized €18,000 of suspected drugs and a number of weapons following an operation in Clonmel yesterday.

The men, in their 30s, were among four arrested in the operation that targeted suspected organised crime and the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs, and involved searches at ten houses in the South Tipperary town.

They are now due to appear before Youghal District Court this morning.

The other two, a man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens have since been released, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized €18,000 of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines. Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.