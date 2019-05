“She was very traumatised”

The words of Jessica Osaro whose sister is missing in Madrid.

It was reported earlier that an investigation was launched to find two Carlow women missing in the Spanish Capital.

Mary-Jessica Osaro has now been found however her twin sister Martha Joan is still missing and hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

Her sister Jessica has posted an update on social media this afternoon:

Family members have made a desperate plea for information on Social Media.