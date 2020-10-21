Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a spate of burglaries and thefts in the Munster area.

They estimate the men were involved in approximately ten incidents across Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops, over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes said to have been stolen.

The two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested by gardaí this morning.

They are currently held at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations for questioning.

A car, believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries was also seized and is currently being examined.

The arrests took place as a result of an intelligence-led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks, focusing on an organised crime group believed to have been involved in these offences.

Image: Tipp Town Garda Station, Google Streetview