Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

The two were arrested this morning and are being detained at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.

The Drogheda teen had last been seen in Drogheda on January 12.

The 17-year-old was later killed and his dismembered remains were found in a sports bag in Coolock in north Dublin and a burnt out car near Croke Park.

Image: Keane Mulready Woods