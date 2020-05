Two men have been arrested after the seizure of €237,000 worth of drugs in county Cork.

A house was searched in the city yesterday morning, with €70,000 worth of heroin found.

A man in his 40s was taken into custody following the discovery and taken to Mayfield Garda Station.

In a second search at an industrial estate, €167,000 worth of heroin, Xanax tablets ecstasy and cocaine were discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station.