Some twitter users were confused this morning when they checked their weather app to see somewhat terrifying news.

Apparently, a tornado was due to hit Dublin today, with people sharing screenshots of the weather app warnings.

The pictures have come from the Apple weather App, however Carlow Weather has said it is likely a glitch in their system.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly said: “We do have a storm, tropical storm Sebastian heading our way which will approach the night but certainly at the moment there’s nothing to worry about in terms of tornadoes.

There have been reports of mini tornadoes in the past in Ireland, from super cell type storms, but certainly not at the moment.